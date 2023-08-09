WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WHF

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,584.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,673 shares of company stock worth $402,161. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

