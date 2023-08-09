WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of WYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. 10,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,422. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
