WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. 10,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,422. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

