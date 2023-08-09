WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSE WYY remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,437. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.
About WidePoint
