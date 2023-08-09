Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 282,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

