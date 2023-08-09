Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 514,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

