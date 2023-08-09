Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,955 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Trimble Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. 338,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,899. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

