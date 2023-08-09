William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

BOOT opened at $97.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,934,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,696,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 107.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after acquiring an additional 245,524 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 344.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 229,257 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

