Worldcoin Price Down 19.9% This Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $239.80 million and $94.22 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00006542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,986,502 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 121,828,002.89467716 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.95058132 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $95,025,530.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

