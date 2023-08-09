Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $170.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.67) to GBX 3,850 ($49.20) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,901.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.