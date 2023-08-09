Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $170.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on DEO
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.