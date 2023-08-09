Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $352,530.92

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $352,530.92 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,559,526,344 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,559,526,344.446354 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06237163 USD and is up 7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $412,645.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

