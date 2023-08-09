Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $587,073.47

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.77 billion and $587,073.47 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07669881 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $278,790.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

