WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$215.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
