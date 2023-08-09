Wulff Hansen & CO. Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wulff Hansen & CO. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 1.5% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 495,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 54,754 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in General Mills by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

NYSE GIS opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

