Wulff Hansen & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

