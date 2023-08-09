Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 4,295 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 2.7% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

