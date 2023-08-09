Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 870 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 2.4% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,775,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BIP shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

