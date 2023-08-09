Xcel Brands (XELB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. On average, analysts expect Xcel Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
