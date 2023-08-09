Xcel Brands (XELB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. On average, analysts expect Xcel Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

