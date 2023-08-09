Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after acquiring an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,605. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

