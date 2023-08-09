XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XPO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.55.

NYSE XPO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.06. 1,906,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,863. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

