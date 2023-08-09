XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Oppenheimer

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of XPO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.55.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.62. 1,713,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,379. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. XPO’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of XPO by 12.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of XPO by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of XPO by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

