XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $84.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in XPO by 12.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in XPO by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

