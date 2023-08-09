XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $77.00 at TD Cowen

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.74. 2,074,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,417. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.