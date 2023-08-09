Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Xunlei Trading Down 0.5 %
XNET stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. 64,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.37. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.23.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
