Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

XNET stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. 64,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.37. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 105.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

