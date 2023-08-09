XXEC Inc. Buys New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. DocuSign comprises 0.7% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. 2,542,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,464. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.19.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

View Our Latest Report on DOCU

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.