XXEC Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

XXEC Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,569 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 3.7% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

