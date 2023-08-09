XXEC Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

XXEC Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.8% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.33.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.76. 396,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,695. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.08.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

