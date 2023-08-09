Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg bought 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $981,791.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at $41,303,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

