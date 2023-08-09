Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.52 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 27.05%.
NYSE YALA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,280. The stock has a market cap of $795.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
