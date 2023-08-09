Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.52 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 27.05%.

NYSE YALA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,280. The stock has a market cap of $795.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

