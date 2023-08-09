YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,390 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 236,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,870. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

View Our Latest Report on FTV

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.