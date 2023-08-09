YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 629 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,435. The stock has a market cap of $253.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

