YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 933 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. 282,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,812. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $2,013,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

