YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.12. 21,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

