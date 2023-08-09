YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,003 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.38. 45,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,953. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.