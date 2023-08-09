YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 9.1% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,982,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,464.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,458.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2,502.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.