YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.69. The company had a trading volume of 102,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,379. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.