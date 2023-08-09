YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. 5,898,766 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.