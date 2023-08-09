YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

