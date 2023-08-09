YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.56. 135,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,463. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day moving average of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

