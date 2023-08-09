YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.97. 306,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average is $226.66. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

