YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.43 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $85.99. The company had a trading volume of 62,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

