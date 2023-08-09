YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after buying an additional 1,635,066 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,693 shares during the period. Carnegie Mellon University raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Mellon University now owns 3,121,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,785,000 after purchasing an additional 168,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 422,316 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,248,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,024,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. 2,044,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,168,954. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.