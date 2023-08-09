YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.22. 243,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,140. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.71.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

