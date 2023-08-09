YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $216,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. 6,950,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,897,774. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.83.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

