YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $230,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,446. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.