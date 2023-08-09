YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 711,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $310.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

