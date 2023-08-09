YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,906. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

