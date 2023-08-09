YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.69. 319,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

