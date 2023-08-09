YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 151,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
