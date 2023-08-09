YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 88.7% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in AON by 85.5% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 64.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 565.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,938,000 after buying an additional 840,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $316.56. 88,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Get Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.