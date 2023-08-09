Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.98. 711,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,686. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

